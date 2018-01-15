Twin suicide bombings kill 27, injure 92 in Baghdad

Twin suicide bomb explosions on Monday struck busy area in downtown Baghdad, leaving 27 people killed and 92 others wounded, police and medical sources said. The Iraq interior ministry said the twin massive blasts were carried out by two suicide bombers during the morning rush hours at a crowded site near al-Tayaran Square. “Our latest […]

The post Twin suicide bombings kill 27, injure 92 in Baghdad appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

