Twitter-addict Trump admits he sometimes tweets while in bed

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he sometimes posts on Twitter while in bed, defending his use of the social networking tool as necessary amid “a lot of fake news” about him. The New York Times had previously revealed that Trump tweets from bed, and this is the first time the president admitted the allegation. […]

