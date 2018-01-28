Twitter Nigeria Reacts as Buhari, Obasanjo Meet in Addis Ababa [TWEETS]

President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo met briefly on Sunday, a few days after Obasanjo asked the President not to re-contest in 2019.

The two leaders met at the opening session of the 30th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. On sighting Buhari at the venue, Obasanjo who ruled Nigeria as a democratically elected President between 1999 and 2007 approached the President and shook hands with him.

The two leaders exchanged pleasantries and engaged each other in a short discussion that lasted about two minutes. While the discussion was going on, a former military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), joined them.

The three of them thereafter posed for photographs. Both Buhari and Obasanjo are also retired generals.

Obasanjo had in a widely publicised press statement last week gave a damning verdict on the administration led by Buhari.

The emergence of the photographs on social media has led to many Nigerians reacting in different shades and viewpoints. Below are a few tweets monitored by SIGNAL on Sunday:

Nigerians will add humor to those pictures of Obasanjo meeting Buhari and the content will die a natural death. We didn’t expect blows to exchange there, but that’s a burial of a ‘special statement.’ — I have Shoes™ (@abubakar47i) January 28, 2018

Obasanjo: Did you read where I suggested Coalition for Nigeria? Buhari: That’s smart, Baba. Now they’re not even talking about PDP as an alternative. Obasanjo: Sorry, you said I hit you hard, it had to look real. Abdulsalami: Guys, we’re in public. Let’s do this in the hotel. pic.twitter.com/sDjplvrWZ1 — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) January 28, 2018

President Buhari and President Obasanjo met today in Addis Ababa. Their first meeting after Obasanjo’s #RedCard to Buhari. They needed General Abdulsalami Abubakar as a referee so they do not fight. pic.twitter.com/SKNetYIpPq — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 28, 2018

Obasanjo and Buhari exchange greetings & pose for the camera, at the Assembly of Heads of State & Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa. Same way OBJ smiled at GEJ after writting him that letter. Same tactics he used with Shagari, Abacha & Atiku. No permanent enemies! pic.twitter.com/JyC4xZKKI0 — Umeh and 99 others (@UmehOMA) January 28, 2018

Today at the #30thAUSummit in Addis Ababa Obasanjo: we’ve succeeded in fooling Nigerians again o Buhari: But the masses have taken ur letter seriously Obasanjo: They’re never serious. #BBNaijaLiveShow starts today, they’ll move on & forget. Now let me teach you shaku shaku pic.twitter.com/zzbjIzQg5a — Christian Jatau (@Christian_Jatau) January 28, 2018

Obasanjo;

You know that the letter I wrote is just to distract Nigerians from current situation of the country. Buhari;

You tried Sege, the letter really got them, then your daughter added more sauce. Thanks, I got you too. pic.twitter.com/6UD27EpSHL — IG: MrCocofficial (@MrCocoOfficial) January 28, 2018

I bet you, Buhari’s not aware of Obasanjo’s letter. Man doesn’t look like someone that is 100%. Old men ruining the future of young Nigerians. They all have about two decades on this planet. Retire and rest, they won’t. Wicked souls. pic.twitter.com/GehPHGEYNH — ThankGod Ukachukwu (@tksilicon) January 28, 2018

While you are fighting and insulting eachother, Buhari and Obasanjo are laughing and enjoying at AU summit. Both of them are over 70 years and spent over 30 years at the helm of National affairs at the expense of Younger generation. — Sir_elmusty (@Sir_elmusty) January 28, 2018

Criticising a man does not mean you’re enemies!!! pic.twitter.com/GgIlUIaCjA — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) January 28, 2018

Be wise Nigerians ! President Buhari and former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar exchange pleasantries at the opening of the 30th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, today. pic.twitter.com/LDEnFhyl7X — Halilu Teli (@Halilu080) January 28, 2018

Evidence 101 why you should not “fight “ over “politicians”. The things that bind them are greater and mightier than whatever it is that separates them. Receive sense today brethren and be blessed. https://t.co/vY8HQnenPt — farida. (@Yoyo_Farida) January 28, 2018

