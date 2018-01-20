Kidnapped Americans, Canadians rescued in Nigeria, police say – CNN
Kidnapped Americans, Canadians rescued in Nigeria, police say
CNN
(CNN) Two Americans and two Canadians who were abducted by gunmen in northern Nigeria this week have been rescued, a police official said Saturday. All four are safe and in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, with the US and Canadian embassies, Nigeria's State …
