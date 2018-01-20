Two Americans, two Canadians freed after kidnapping in Nigeria

Two Americans and two Canadians have been freed after being kidnapped in the nothern Nigerian state of Kaduna, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Mukhtar Aliyu, a spokesman for Kaduna state police, said they were freed on Friday after being kidnapped on Wednesday. He said no ransom was paid, Reuters reports.

The post Two Americans, two Canadians freed after kidnapping in Nigeria appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

