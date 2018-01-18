 Two Armed Robbers Killed At Alakija Bus Stop, Satellite Town, Lagos (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two Armed Robbers Killed At Alakija Bus Stop, Satellite Town, Lagos (Photos)

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Two armed robbers were gunned down, this morning, at Alakija bus stop, Satellite town, Lagos State. it was gathered that the timely arrival of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force aborted the operation with the outlaws not being lucky this time around. More details soon

The post Two Armed Robbers Killed At Alakija Bus Stop, Satellite Town, Lagos (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.