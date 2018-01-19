Two Pregnant Corps MembersGive Birth At Oyo NYSC Camp

Two pregnant women transferred from Kwara NYSC to Oyo State camp in Iseyin delivered baby girls at the ongoing orientation camp. The NYSC Coordinator in Oyo State, Mrs Ifeoma Anidobi, on Friday, said the babies were delivered on Tuesday, the first day of the ongoing orientation course of 2017 batch B, stream II NYSC members. […]

