Two Public Servants Docked for Embezzling Anti-Corruption Money
Two Nigerian civil servants from the federal ministry of power, works and housing ironically are facing charges for allegedly embezzling funds set aside for the future to publicise the fight against corruption, a court official told AFP Wednesday. The pair, Deputy director Mohammed Musa Abimiku and Micah Paman, chairman of the ministry’s anti-corruption and transparency […]
The post Two Public Servants Docked for Embezzling Anti-Corruption Money appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!