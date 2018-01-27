 Two South Africans, held captive in a forest hideout in Nigeria, freed – News24 | Nigeria Today
Two South Africans, held captive in a forest hideout in Nigeria, freed – News24

Posted on Jan 27, 2018


Two South Africans, held captive in a forest hideout in Nigeria, freed
Abuja – Two South Africans kidnapped in Nigeria were released on Saturday, police said, in the latest abduction targeting foreigners. "Police put pressure on the suspected kidnappers using a police helicopter," police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood said in
