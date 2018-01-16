 Two Young Lovers Aged 12 & 16 Die After A Lightening Strike (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Two Young Lovers Aged 12 & 16 Die After A Lightening Strike (Photos)

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Africa, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Two alleged lovers aged 12 and 16 died in each other’s arm in Lilongwe,Malawi after a lightening stike them to death. According Malawi Daily Mail,alleged lovers aged 12 and 16 died in each other’s arm in Lilongwe,Malawi after a lightening. May their souls RIP.

The post Two Young Lovers Aged 12 & 16 Die After A Lightening Strike (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

