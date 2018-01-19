Tyson Fury cleared to resume boxing

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been cleared to box again after the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) lifted his suspension subject to medical clearance.

The BBBC had suspended the 29-year-old’s licence in 2016, citing anti-doping and medical issues, and he has not fought since defeating Wladimir Klitschko in a world title fight in November 2015.

Fury was able to apply for clearance to resume fighting after accepting a backdated two-year suspension issued by UK Anti-Doping last month in the wake of testing positive for nandrolone.

The British Boxing Board met Fury and decided that should he pass the necessary health checks, he will be allowed to box again. “Following interview with Tyson Fury at the BBBC offices, the suspension of his boxer’s licence will be lifted subject to receipt and clearance of all medical requirements,” a statement read.

The decision edges Fury close to a mouth-watering domestic showdown with the reigning IBF and WBA world champion, Anthony Joshua.

Joshua is open to a fight between the British rivals – both of whom have defeated Wladimir Klitschko – later this year but has demanded he first prove himself in a comeback fight.

