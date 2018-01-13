U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Claim First Leg Win In South Africa – Complete Sports Nigeria
U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Claim First Leg Win In South Africa
Complete Sports Nigeria
Nigeria's U-20 women's team, the Falconets, gave their qualification for this year's FIFA U-20 World Cup in France a huge boost following their 2-0 away win against South Africa in the first-leg qualifying play-off in Polokwane on Saturday. The 2018 U …
