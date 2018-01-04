U.S.: Dow Jones breaks 25,000 threshold
(NYDN)
The Dow Jones industrial average traded above 25,000 points for the first time, blasting through another 1,000-point milestone.
The Dow’s latest breakthrough came in early trading Thursday and just five weeks after closing above 24,000 points for the first time.
Technology companies and banks had some of the biggest gains in early trading. Wells Fargo rose 1.9 percent and Microsoft rose 0.7 percent.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,722.
The Dow Jones industrials increased 118 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,037. The Nasdaq climbed 16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,081.
