 UBA Board to consider 2017 financial statements, proposed dividend – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UBA Board to consider 2017 financial statements, proposed dividend – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

UBA Board to consider 2017 financial statements, proposed dividend
Vanguard
United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced its upcoming Board meeting, scheduled for Monday, January 29, 2018, where members of the Board will consider the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2017 and also proposals for
UBA: Providing quality banking services with technologyThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.