 UBA Revolutionises eBanking, Introduces Leo, Chat Banking Personality on Social Media Platforms – Naija247news | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UBA Revolutionises eBanking, Introduces Leo, Chat Banking Personality on Social Media Platforms – Naija247news

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

UBA Revolutionises eBanking, Introduces Leo, Chat Banking Personality on Social Media Platforms
Naija247news
Lagos, Nigeria, January 11, 2018; Pan-African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA), has today, changed the face of e-banking with the introduction of Leo, the UBA Chat Banker who enables customers make use of their social media accounts

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.