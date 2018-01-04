Udom Emmanuel: The Champion of Industrial Revolution

By Meflyn Awana

I expect that future historians will look back at 2017 as our year of Industrial Revolution- a year where His Excellency Governor Udom Emmanuel made history by making Akwa Ibom State the second destination for Foreign Direct investment despite lean resources.

A year where young creatives and anyone with dreams can have a place to groom his or her ideas through AKEES. A year where the Ibom deep seaport project received a major boost. A year where Akwa United gave us a reason to smile by winning the Federation Cup.

A year where the syringe factory, the pencil factory and the toothpicks factory started operations. A year where we witness a turning point in our agricultural sector; from the two million coconut plantation to the cassava project the journey was simply amazing.

A year where our education sector witness a tremendous growth, from sustaining the free and compulsory education projects of the previous administration, paying WAEC fees to Akwa Ibom students, development and renovation of some schools, to scholarship programs, his excellency governor Udom Emmanuel cares about building an Akwa Ibom that future generations will be proud of.

In the hope that 2018 represents the tomorrow we all dream of, his excellency the governor is determined to carryout his many human capital development projects to drive home the Dakkada transformational agenda of his administration. No wonder he called 2018: a quantum leap year.

“We will work much harder this year and as we work hard, we believe God will lay his hands upon our vision and our dreams for the people of this state and the state, will experience a quantum leap in this year” – Udom Emmanuel, January 2, 2018.

His stands on the development of Akwa Ibom state is simple, he had frequently echoed it over and over again “I have always said that I inherited an Akwa Ibom with the foundation of a skyscraper. Therefore, I can and will never build a bungalow on such a formidable foundation” It was this resolution that made his excellency, vice-president Yemi Osinbajo to called him “one of the cleverest people I’ve ever come across”

As we continue charting our course toward achieving the Akwa Ibom dream, it is Udom Emmanuel believe that every Akwa Ibom child deserves education, every Akwa Ibom youth deserve opportunity to earn a living not beg for a living, every Akwa Ibom women deserves empowerment and all our men deserves our support and commendation.

Hello my friends, let hail the champion of industrial revolution, welcome to our quantum leap year.

