 Uganda: Besigye Tormentor, Socialite Bryan White Return to Court Over Attempted Murder Charges – AllAfrica.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uganda: Besigye Tormentor, Socialite Bryan White Return to Court Over Attempted Murder Charges – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


New Vision

Uganda: Besigye Tormentor, Socialite Bryan White Return to Court Over Attempted Murder Charges
AllAfrica.com
Socialite Brian Kirumira, popularly known as Bryan White and his body guard Corporal Thomas Okot are expected to appear in Makindye Chief magistrates court today for mention of their attempted murder case. White and Corporal Okot who has on several
Brian White released on bailNew Vision

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.