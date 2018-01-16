Uganda Law Society Goes to Court to Challenge Age Limit Law – AllAfrica.com
|
The Observer
|
Uganda Law Society Goes to Court to Challenge Age Limit Law
AllAfrica.com
Kampala — The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has filed a petition in the Constitutional Court challenging the newly enacted "Age Limit" law. The Constitution Amendment Bill 2017 that's dubbed the "Age Limit" bill, was in the week before Christmas passed …
