Uganda president moves to extend 31 year-old rule
Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has signed a law that scraps a 75-year age cap for presidential candidates, a spokesman for parliament said on Tuesday, a move critics say will allow him to remain in power indefinitely. Museveni, 73, has ruled Uganda for 31 years and could now stand again in the next election, due in […]
Comments
