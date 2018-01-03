 Uganda president moves to extend 31 year-old rule | Nigeria Today
Uganda president moves to extend 31 year-old rule

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has signed a law that scraps a 75-year age cap for presidential candidates, a spokesman for parliament said on Tuesday, a move critics say will allow him to remain in power indefinitely. Museveni, 73, has ruled Uganda for 31 years and could now stand again in the next election, due in […]

