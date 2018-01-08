Uganda to benefit from $21.3 million UK grant

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda is one of the 51 countries set to benefit from Shs 76.68 billion (USD$21.3 million) grant that the United Kingdom has pledged towards the Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF), an innovative global trade programme that brings together partners and resources to support Least Developed Countries in using trade for poverty reduction, inclusive growth and sustainable development.

UK made the announcement during a meeting for the Enhanced Integrated Framework on the sidelines of the 11th WTO Ministerial Conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, recently.

The funds will help LDCs like Uganda to develop the tools, skills and economic capacity they need to become competitive in targeting new markets for their goods and services. LDC account for 13% of the world’s population, but engage in less than one percent of global trade.

The EIF has been funding Uganda since 2008 with most of the funds injected in mainstream trade at the grassroots through the District Commercial Services Project implemented by the trade ministry.

