Uganda tourism sector gets buses boost
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Wildlife Authority and Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) have got a boost of vehicles from the Private Sector Foundation to help boost the tourism sector.
Officials in the tourism sector have today launched the busses and safari cars acquired through the Competitiveness and Enterprise Development Project (CEDP). They will make it easier for tourists to reach all corners of the countries in a programme dubbed Tulambule (visit).
CEDP is a 5-year Government of Uganda, World Bank funded project, aimed at supporting reforms to improve the business environment in Uganda.
Dr. Andrew Seguya, Executive Director Uganda Wildlife Authority and Stephen Assimwe of UTB underscored the importance of the tour buses to help Ugandans and visitors reach different tourist sites across the country.
At the launch of the tour buses & #FAM trip cars with support from @cedpuganda donated to @ugwildlife & UTB to help in promoting #tourism in #Uganda. #Tulambule #Tulambule2018 #TulambuleUganda #LiveInvestExplore #visituganda
— Uganda Tourism Board (@UgTourismBoard) January 9, 2018
In presence are the ED, @psfug, rep. from @cedpuganda / World Bank, UTB Board c/man, board members of UWA, and representatives from different #tourism associations. #Tulambule #Tulambule2018 #visituganda
— Uganda Tourism Board (@UgTourismBoard) January 9, 2018
ED. @ugwildlife Dr. @Andrewseguya welcomes all guests at the launch. Underscoring the importance if the #tour buses to help #Uganda-ns reach different #tourist sites across the country. #Tulambule2018 #Tulambule #visituganda #PearlofAfrica
— Uganda Tourism Board (@UgTourismBoard) January 9, 2018
