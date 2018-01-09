Uganda tourism sector gets buses boost

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Wildlife Authority and Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) have got a boost of vehicles from the Private Sector Foundation to help boost the tourism sector.

Officials in the tourism sector have today launched the busses and safari cars acquired through the Competitiveness and Enterprise Development Project (CEDP). They will make it easier for tourists to reach all corners of the countries in a programme dubbed Tulambule (visit).

CEDP is a 5-year Government of Uganda, World Bank funded project, aimed at supporting reforms to improve the business environment in Uganda.

Dr. Andrew Seguya, Executive Director Uganda Wildlife Authority and Stephen Assimwe of UTB underscored the importance of the tour buses to help Ugandans and visitors reach different tourist sites across the country.

