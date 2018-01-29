Ugandan football fans to get rare opportunity to see the World Cup trophy

The fourth FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will arrive in Kampala on 5 th March 2018 giving Ugandan fans the chance to experience football’s most coveted prize.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will give millions of people around the world the opportunity to get ready to taste the feeling of the world’s largest, most anticipated sporting event – the 2018 FIFA World Cup . In hosting this momentous, international tour, Coca-Cola and FIFA invite fans to get up close and personal with the same trophy that is presented by FIFA to the winning country of the FIFA World Cup . For thousands of fans, it will be a once-in- a-lifetime opportunity to see the most iconic symbol in football and share their passion for the game.

“We are proud to welcome the FIFA World Cup Trophy to Uganda for the second time. This recognition and honor attests to the country’s undying love for the game. The Trophy is only visiting 10 countries in Africa and this attests to the great pride Coca-Cola has for Ugandan people. Football has a strong unifying power across culture, religion and politics and we as Coca-Cola are excited to share with Ugandans the rare chance to view the FIFA World Cup Trophy,” said Miriam Limo, Senior Brand Manager – Uganda.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kicked off in September 2017 in Russia and will visit more than 50 countries across six continents, travelling 126,000 kilometers in the nine months leading up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup .

FIFA World Cup 2018 fans in Uganda will have an opportunity to witness the world’s most loved sport Trophy tour the country in a number of ways. First, the trophy will arrive in Uganda from Cape Town on Monday 5th March. 12 lucky Ugandans will have an opportunity to travel to Cape Town and come back with the trophy. Activation details are on press and posters with lucky winners being unveiled on 12th February 2018. The Trophy will be received by the President on 5 th March.

Secondly, the Coca-Cola Company has organized a fans and consumers viewing opportunity at Lugogo Cricket Oval on 6th March 2018 where there will be exciting and engaging activities as consumers get a chance of a life time to view the World Cup Trophy in Uganda.

