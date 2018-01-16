Uganda’s ICT Industry organization ICTAU names new board

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inforcation, Communication, Technology Association of Uganda (ICTAU) has announced a new board of 10 members to guide its activities in 2018.

The new Board of Directors were elected at the 4th Annual General Meeting held December 9th, 2017 at Hive Colab in Kampala, and take over from an interim board of six that guided activities last year. The old board also had Simon Kaheru and Stephen Kirenga.

Founded in 2012, the association has over 600 members and has been working with other stakeholders on a mission to build a strong, unfiied ICT industry voice promoting an attractiv competititve ICT sector, both withing the country and region.

“Our focus for 2018 is to ensure that ICTAU has a strong, vibrant and mostly corporate membership, fully representing Uganda’s ICT industry,” said Albert Mucunguzi, the Chairman.

“This is inline with our vision to contribute to Uganda’s technical and technological development by organizing key ICT stakeholders under one body capable of supporting/promoting ICT research and advocating for projects and policies that facilitate the adoption and usage of ICTs by the underserved and unreached in Uganda,” he added.

New onto the board are Isabel Odida, Haleem Chongomweru, Daniel Kalibbala, Anne Whitehead and Dickson Mushabe.

The new Board of Directors :

Albert Mucunguzi – Chairman

Teddy Ruge – Vice Chairman

Isabel Odida – Secretary General

Ronald Sebuhinja – Treasurer

Boaz Shani – Director/Head of Administration Committee

Haleem Chongomweru – Director/Head of Education of Committee

Daniel Kalibbala – Director/Head of Development Committee

Maureen Agena – Director/Head of Human Resource Committee (photo above)

Anne Whitehead – Director/Head of Communications (Photo above)

Dickson Mushabe – Director/Head of Members’ Representatives Committee

Share on: WhatsApp

The post Uganda’s ICT Industry organization ICTAU names new board appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

