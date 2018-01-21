Ugwuanyi moves to boost water supply in Enugu

Rising from a nine-hour State Executive Council meeting, the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, announced plans for adequate water supply in Enugu metropolis and Nsukka.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr. Charles Egumgbe, said the state government was targeting 40,000 cubic meters of water supply by the end of the year.

Egumgbe noted that the EXCO meeting was “specifically” devoted to issues of water, especially on how to make it available for the people of Enugu metropolis and Nsukka, adding that the council considered proposals from reputable companies both locally and internationally, which centered on water production, reticulation as well as power supply.

The Water Resources Commissioner stated that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration apart from the N100 million it injected at its inception to increase the output of water supply to Enugu metropolis, also awarded contract worth about N170million for the maintenance of water facilities at Ajali and Oji River Water Plants to further boost supply.

He disclosed that the state presently generate over 18,000 cubic meters of water, saying, “that is why we now have water moving into every other parts of Enugu such as Ogui, New Layout, some parts of Independence Layout, New Haven, Abakpa, Achara Layout, Uwani, among others.

“Our target is to ensure that we produce about 40,000 cubic meters of water so that substantially, most of Enugu will have water in the short term. But in the long term, the entire Enugu will have water, in keeping with our policy”, Egumgbe said.

