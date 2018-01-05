Uhuru retains six cabinet secretaries in mini changes – The Standard
Uhuru retains six cabinet secretaries in mini changes
NAIROBI, KENYA: President Uhuru Kenyatta has retained six cabinet secretaries in his second term following last year re-election. Henry Rotich has been re-appointed Cabinet Secretary Treasury, Charles Keter (Energy), Joseph Mucheru (ICT), James …
