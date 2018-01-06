Uhuru tricked Tobiko into Cabinet job – Mutahi Ngunyi – The Star, Kenya
Uhuru tricked Tobiko into Cabinet job – Mutahi Ngunyi
The Star, Kenya
Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta tricked former DPP Keriako Tobiko into a Cabinet Secretary appointment. Uhuru appointed Tobiko, ex-Senator John Munyes and ex-Marsabit governor Ukur Yattani to the Cabinet. The …
