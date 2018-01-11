UI to admit 3,783 students out of over 56,000 candidates for 2017/2018 session

The University of Ibadan, Oyo State says the Institution has recommended about 3,783 candidates to JAMB for admission into the school for 2017/2018 academic session.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Prof Adeyinka Aderinto, made this known when he addressed some reporters in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Thursday.

“We have recommended about 3,783 candidates to JAMB for admission and we are concluding the admission process by January ending. The University of Ibadan is committed to upholding its standards in admission. This is what makes us who we are in offering qualitative education to our students, to be the best in Nigeria and have the capacity to compete globally.” he said

Out of 56, 172 candidates that choose university of Ibadan for admission into 2017/2018 session, 26,769 candidates scored 200 and above and sat for its post-UTME, and only 9,268 scored 50 per cent and above.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

