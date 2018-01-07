UK Big Brother Contestant Trips, Drops Her Skirt And Had No Undies On Live TV – Photos/Video

What an embarrassing moment Courtney Acts had during her run-in on BB Show on Friday. The Big Brother UK contestant tripped over her skirts and the fans got what they didn’t bargain for.

She wasn’t wearing any undies guys. Who does that?.

Mirror UK reports that, that wasn’t even the only time it happened! Entering the house, Courtney told the housemates all about the embarrassing moment. It didn’t seem like the housemates believed her until it happened again right in front of their eyes!

Courtney went in the house along with John Barnes, Jonny Mitchell, Dapper Laughs,

Shane Lynch, Wayne Sleep and Andrew Brady.

More photos and video below..