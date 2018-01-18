UK Teacher to Sue School after being Sacked for “Misgendering” Pupil

A teacher Joshua Sutcliffe in the UK has said he will be suing his former employers after being sacked for calling a trans boy a “girl,” Metro reports. Sutcliffe said he was investigated and then sacked after saying “well done girls” to a trans teenager and his friend while they worked. He apologized after being […]

The post UK Teacher to Sue School after being Sacked for "Misgendering" Pupil appeared first on BellaNaija.

