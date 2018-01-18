 UK Teacher to Sue School after being Sacked for “Misgendering” Pupil | Nigeria Today
UK Teacher to Sue School after being Sacked for “Misgendering” Pupil

A teacher Joshua Sutcliffe in the UK has said he will be suing his former employers after being sacked for calling a trans boy a “girl,” Metro reports. Sutcliffe said he was investigated and then sacked after saying “well done girls” to a trans teenager and his friend while they worked. He apologized after being […]

The post UK Teacher to Sue School after being Sacked for “Misgendering” Pupil appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

