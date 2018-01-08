UK’s Prince William’s daughter Charlotte starts nursery school
Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Britain’s Prince William and wife Kate, began her first day at nursery school near the couple’s London home, Kensington Palace, on Monday. Pictures taken by her pregnant mother showed the smiling two-year-old outside her home before she set off to begin at the private Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington. On […]
