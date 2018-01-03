Umahi pleads with electorate to vote out APC in next elections

• Dakingari’s defection no threat to us, says PDP

The National Vice Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East, Austin Umahi, yesterday urged the electorate to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.Umahi, who spoke with journalists in Abakaliki, said the APC-led government has failed the people.

According to him, the people are not happy with the government because it has caused them hardship.While describing the Muhammadu Buhari government as a total failure, he said the PDP has what it takes to reposition the country.He said the economy has been so battered that a political tsunami might soon occur in the country.

The national vice chairman explained that the people are wiser now than before, and are aware of the unfulfilled promises made by the APC during the last electioneering.He said: “The truth of the matter is that in no distant time, you would see a political tsunami in the country. And that is because everybody is disenchanted, as you cannot deceive the people for too long.

“The country is becoming very enlightened. Even the village woman, if you tell her today that you will provide light, she would want to see the light. Whatever you claim as achievement, she would want to see the evidence.”According to him, since these had remained the indices, the people are ready to vote out any government that fails to provide food for them; hence they yearn for the return of the PDP.

Meanwhile, the PDP in Kebbi State has dismissed the recent defection of former Kebbi State Governor, Saidu Usman Dakingari, his Deputy, Saidu Usman Dakingari and their supporters to the APC.The party’s former Youth Leader, Jinadu Attahiru Wasagu, said their defection pose no threat to the PDP’s fortune.He urged the party members to remain calm, as the 2019 elections approach, adding that the defectors were those who had lost elections in the past.

“Politics is about free conviction and effective membership. It is also about value addition, but the question is what value would dead politicians add wherever they go?”Wasagu said Dakingari and his entourage have no value in Kebbi politics, adding that the defectors would soon return because what they promised them would not be fulfilled.He said the PDP would surely bounce back to rule the state, as “people are tired of the government and would not vote for the APC again.

Reacting, the spokesman of the APC, Sani Dododo, said those still in the PDP in the state would decamp to the APC.The spokesman lauded the achievements of the state government, which, he said, is enjoying 24 hours electricity and has empowered the youths and constructed roads.

