Umaru Musa Yar’adua University 2017/2018 Postgraduate Admission Form Out.

Posted on Jan 15, 2018

The Umaru Musa Yar’a dual University wishes to invite the general public that applications is invited from suitably qualified candidates for admissions intothat institutions Postgraduate Programmes for the 2017/2018 academic session. websitewww.umyu.edu.ng or http://portal.umyu.edu.ng/pgapplication. Duly completed application forms and supporting documents must be forwarded to the SECRETARY, POSTGRADUATE SCHOOL, UMARU MUSA YAR’ADUA UNIVERSITY, P.M.B., 2218, KATSINA not later than …

