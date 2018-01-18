Umeh takes oath of office, calls for implementation of Confab report

Former National Chairman, All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) Chief Victor Umeh on Thursday took oath of office as Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District. The oath of office was administered on him by the President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki in Abuja. The Senatorial District had been without representation in the last two years.

