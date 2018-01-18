Umeh takes oath of office, calls for implementation of Confab report

Former National Chairman, All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) Chief Victor Umeh on Thursday took oath of office as Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District.

The oath of office was administered on him by the President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki in Abuja.

The Senatorial District had been without representation in the last two years.

Umeh, while briefing journalists after taking oath of office, called for the implementation of the 2014 National Conference Report, saying that the report was comprehensive enough to chat a new course for a new Nigeria.

He noted that the report addressed various issues currently causing agitation in the country, including the issue of restructuring which had generated a lot of debate and controversies in the polity.

The politician explained that restructuring was not tantamount to disintegration of the corporate entity called Nigeria, as many people had insinuated but a means of rearranging certain anomalies in the system, so as to end or reduce agitations.

He said that Nigeria could only prosper when all citizens were given equal opportunities and treatment in the affairs of the nation, pointing out that those opposed to restructuring did not want Nigeria to make progress.

The Anambra Central Senator lamented that his constituents lost so much fortunes as a result of the vacuum that existed in the Senate during the period of political tussle amongst the contestants to the seat.

He, however, said that he was comforted by the fact that justice was done in the protracted law suit, saying that it was better that he got justice, even though it took a long time to happen.

The lawmaker noted that the only way democracy could survive in the country was for everybody to obey the Rule of Law, stressing that those circumventing the Rule of law were the ones dragging the country backward and always brought problems to the people.(NAN)

