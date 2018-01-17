UN appoints Nigeria’s Obiakor, special investigator for Burundians’ killings – Vanguard
UN appoints Nigeria's Obiakor, special investigator for Burundians' killings
Vanguard
The UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, has appointed retired Lt.-Gen. Chikadibia Obiakor of Nigeria to lead a special investigation into the killing of some Burundian refugees in the Democratic Republic of the …
UN probes DRC clashes that killed Burundi refugees
Note to Correspondents – Special Investigation following Kamanyola incident
