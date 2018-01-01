UN chief issues 2018 ‘red alert’ to the world

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued “a red alert for the world” in the New Year.

In his New Year message, Guterres expressed regret that in 2017, the world went in reverse to the appeal for peace.

He said when he assumed office one year ago, he appealed for 2017 to be a year for peace.

Guterres said: “On New Year’s Day 2018, I am not issuing an appeal. I am issuing an alert – a red alert for our world.

“Conflicts have deepened and new dangers have emerged. Global anxieties about nuclear weapons are the highest since the Cold War.

“Climate change is moving faster than we are. Inequalities are growing.

“We see horrific violations of human rights. Nationalism and xenophobia are on the rise”.

As the world begins 2018, the UN chief called for global unity.

Guterres added that he truly believed we could make our world more safe and secure.

“We can settle conflicts, overcome hatred and defend shared values. But we can only do that together,” he said.

The UN chief urged leaders everywhere to make this New Year’s resolution: “Narrow the gaps. Bridge the divides. Rebuild trust by bringing people together around common goals.”

Guterres, who assumed office on Jan. 1, 2017, stressed that in 2018, “unity is the path” adding, “our future depends on it.

“I wish you peace and health in 2018. Thank you. Shokran. Xie Xie. Merci. Spasiba. Gracias. Obrigado,” the ninth UN chief said

