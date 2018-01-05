UN sends envoy to E Guinea after failed ‘coup’ bid – News24
UN sends envoy to E Guinea after failed 'coup' bid
Malabo – The United Nations said on Thursday it will dispatch an envoy to Equatorial Guinea after authorities in the oil-rich country said they had thwarted a coup attempt against President Theodoro Obiang, Africa's longest-serving leader. The West …
