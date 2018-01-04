 UN to repatriate 180 Nigerians from Libya Jan 8 – WorldStage | Nigeria Today
UN to repatriate 180 Nigerians from Libya Jan 8 – WorldStage

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in World


UN to repatriate 180 Nigerians from Libya Jan 8
The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) would on Monday (Jan. 8) repatriate 180 Nigerians stranded in Libya back to their home country. The UN migration agency said the repatriation is under its continuing Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

