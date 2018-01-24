UN Urges Mali Government to Hold Presidential Vote in July – Voice of America
Voice of America
UN Urges Mali Government to Hold Presidential Vote in July
Voice of America
The U.N. peacekeeping chief urged Mali's government Tuesday to do everything possible to hold presidential elections on schedule in mid-July. Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the Security Council that last week's adoption of a timeline for the government …
UN peacekeeping chief stresses importance of presidential poll in Mali
Amid Growing Insecurity, Parties to Mali Peace Accord Must Increase Efforts towards Restoring Stability …
