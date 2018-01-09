 UN Vows To Support Equatorial Guinea After ‘Coup’ Plot – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UN Vows To Support Equatorial Guinea After ‘Coup’ Plot – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

UN Vows To Support Equatorial Guinea After 'Coup' Plot
CHANNELS TELEVISION
A United Nations special envoy has assured oil-rich Equatorial Guinea it will be supported in its “stabilisation efforts” following a “coup attempt” against President Teodoro Obiang, Africa's longest-serving leader. Francois Lounceny Fall, a former

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.