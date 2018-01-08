Uncertainty as CBN rattles interbank with N422bn liquidity mop up – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Uncertainty as CBN rattles interbank with N422bn liquidity mop up
Vanguard
THE direction of interest rate and liquidity level in the interbank money market this week is clouded in uncertainty following the N422 billion liquidity mop up by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the first trading of the year. While the liquidity …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!