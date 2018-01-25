 Unemployment in Sub-Sahara Africa to hit 7.2% in 2018 – ILO – TODAY.NG | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Unemployment in Sub-Sahara Africa to hit 7.2% in 2018 – ILO – TODAY.NG

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in World | 0 comments


TODAY.NG

Unemployment in Sub-Sahara Africa to hit 7.2% in 2018 – ILO
TODAY.NG
The unemployment rate in the sub-Sahara is expected to rise to 7.2% in 2018 with additional one million new entrants into the joblessness population, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has said. According to the report tagged, 'World

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.