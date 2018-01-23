UNIBEN Bans Campus Fellowship and Religious Groups
–UNIBEN Bans Campus Fellowship and Religious Groups. -The Management of the University of Benin, UNIBEN has revoked the registration of religious groups and fellowship on campus. According to the statement the university management released on Thursday, January 18, the ban is due to the multiplicity of fellowships on campus and the use of lecture halls/classrooms/open fields …
The post UNIBEN Bans Campus Fellowship and Religious Groups appeared first on Students Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!