 UNICEF, NGO boost healthcare with N31m in Niger- Official
UNICEF, NGO boost healthcare with N31m in Niger- Official

Posted on Jan 19, 2018

The United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Save One Million Life Project, an NGO, have jointly supported the Niger State ‘s Maternal and Newborn Child Health Week (MNCHW) with about N30.8 million. The amount covered the provision of free medical care for children and women in the state, according to an official.

