UNIDO Supports Nigerian Storage Facilities With Toxin Test Toolkits

The National Quality Infrastructure Project in Nigeria in an initiative funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) recently organised training on the use of Rapid Test Toolkits to determine mycotoxin and pesticide levels in agricultural produce. The training which held in Zaria, Kaduna State, was within […]

The post UNIDO Supports Nigerian Storage Facilities With Toxin Test Toolkits appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

