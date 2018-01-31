 UNIDO Supports Nigerian Storage Facilities With Toxin Test Toolkits | Nigeria Today
UNIDO Supports Nigerian Storage Facilities With Toxin Test Toolkits

Posted on Jan 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The National Quality Infrastructure Project in Nigeria in an initiative funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) recently organised training on the use of Rapid Test Toolkits to determine mycotoxin and pesticide levels in agricultural produce. The training which held in Zaria, Kaduna State, was within […]

The post UNIDO Supports Nigerian Storage Facilities With Toxin Test Toolkits appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

