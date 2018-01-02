Unilag set to rebrand, says VC

Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos (Unilag), says his projection for the institution in 2018 is to reposition and rebrand it.

Ogundipe gave the position in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to him, the move is to further sustain and improve on the institution’s mandate of teaching, learning, research, and community development.

“We intend to make the university to continuously live up to its name as the `University First Choice and the nation’s pride.

“We will commence by rebranding the brand name Unilag and then move on to raise friends before raising funds.

“We are planning to bring together, friends of the University of Lagos to see what we have done so far in the past years, what we intend doing and where we want them to play or come in,’’ Ogundipe said.

The vice-chancellor also said that there was going to be some structural changes in the university to further boost efforts in moving the institution to the next level.

“We want the university to be greater than the best. As you may know, University of Lagos is a cosmopolitan and unique institution and we want people to know that it is still the best in the country research wise,” he said.

He explained that the management of the university would be focusing more on research that would be relevant to the institution’s community in the New Year.

According to him, management will also ensure that the university goes into innovation that will be readily useful to the country at large, as well as delve into and encourage incubation.

“This is an area where we are going to develop our students to meet the national needs.

“We will also in this 2018, go into entrepreneurship, where our students would be able to stand on their own,’’ Ogundipe said.

