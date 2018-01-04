 UNILAG to re-brand, says VC – Naija247news | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UNILAG to re-brand, says VC – Naija247news

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

UNILAG to re-brand, says VC
Naija247news
The Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG),Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, plans to reposition and rebrand the university. Ogundipe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos that the move would improve on the institution's

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.