UNIMAID extends students’ registration for academic year
The University of Maiduguri on Friday announced a three-day extension of online registration to enable students enrol on its data base. The Registrar, Mr Tijjani Bukar, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri. Bukar explained that the gesture was sequel to requests by the Students Union to enable its members complete their registration. […]
The post UNIMAID extends students’ registration for academic year appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
