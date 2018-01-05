 UNIMAID extends students’ registration for academic year | Nigeria Today
UNIMAID extends students’ registration for academic year

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

The University of Maiduguri on Friday announced a three-day extension of online registration to enable students enrol on its data base. The Registrar, Mr Tijjani Bukar, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri. Bukar explained that the gesture was sequel to requests by the Students Union to enable its members complete their registration. […]

