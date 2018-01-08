 Union bank: CBN, SEC complete rights issues – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Union bank: CBN, SEC complete rights issues – Vanguard

Union bank: CBN, SEC complete rights issues
Vanguard
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have concluded share allotment and capital clearance review of the N50 billion rights issue of Union Bank of Nigeria. The floor of Stock exchange. The bank said in a
UPDATE 1-Nigeria's Union Bank raises $163 mln via share sale to boost buffersReuters UK

