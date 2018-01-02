 Union Bank offers 8500 ‘carebags’ – Guardian (blog) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Union Bank offers 8500 ‘carebags’ – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Union Bank offers 8500 'carebags'
Guardian (blog)
Union Bank has activated its UnionCares campaign, an initiative aimed at donating over 8,500 care bags containing staple food items to underprivileged persons across the country over the festive season. The UnionCare bags, containing food items such as

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.